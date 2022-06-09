Seeking Seer’s blessings
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari seeking blessings of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji during his visit to the Mutt in city this morning as MP Pratap Simha, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Secretary S.P. Manjunath, ZAK Chairman L.R. Mahadevaswamy, KSTDC Chairman Ka.Pu. Siddalingaswamy and Junior Pontiff Sri Jayarajendra Swamiji look on.

  1. Satarawalla says:
    June 12, 2022 at 1:19 pm

    What is the purpose of this blessing from this Seer? This minister , if I am right is in charge of highways, which means destroying the nature to concretise and accelerate the ever growing car culture in India. Soon, the 10-lane highway from Mysore to Bangalore will get clogged up with cars.
    Well, he is seen with this imbecile Simha who is hell bent to creating more highways, starting with Hassan-Kodagu-Kerala plan to bring in thousands of Malayalees to Mysore. To add to that he is enthusiastic in the extension of Mysore airport to bring in A320 passenger jets from the Culf countries, to facilitate the gold smuggling which are already taking place in the 4 airports in Kerala. This gold smuggling is a massive business managed by Malayalee crime lords resident in Doha, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, who want to expand their business into Mysore, and are already doing so flooding Mysore with the god supply, and Hawala money transactions. This villain Simha is propting this illegal business through his highway and airport expansion support.
    Well, within a few years, Mysore will be full of Malayalees, running thriving businesses through money laundered from illegal income from above gold smuggling and Hawala transaction fees.
    Simha will become the first victim, when the massive Malayalee settlers vote a Malayalee MP to replace this fool.
    My connection to this city goes back to 1960s, when it was a wonderful place to do business and live. It is all destroyed now.

