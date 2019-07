July 30, 2019

Mysuru: N. Dhanushree of Rotary Midtown Academy (RMA), Mysuru, has secured 3rd place in the District-level Yoga Competition – 2019 conducted at JSS Women’s College and has been selected for the State-level Contest.

Athletics Contest

N. Prajwal Swamy of the Academy has bagged 2nd place in High Jump at Zonal-level Athletics Competition – 2019 conducted at SVEI and has now been selected for District-level Contest.