WISE-X expo-cum-sale by women entrepreneurs from Aug. 1 to 3

July 30, 2019

Mysuru: WISE (Women In Small Enterprise), the ladies wing of Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), D. Devaraja Urs Road, Mysuru, has organised WISE-X, a three-day exhibition-cum-sale of the products manufactured by women entrepreneurs from all over Mysuru District from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3 at Mysuru Gonguras, opposite JSS Hospital in city.

It is also proposed to hold an Entrepreneurship Development Programme  to encourage the aspiring and budding / Start-Up women entrepreneurs.  

Eminent speakers will talk on varied subjects like product selection, market survey, Investment, challenges and opportunities, financial assistance through Government schemes, through Nationalised Banks, about the licensing, certifications, packaging and financial management. 

Women from all walks of life, rural, urban, students who have discontinued their education due to various reasons, and who have completed their education, wanted to start a small business will be benefited from this event.  

Interested may contact MCCI-WISE Office and register themselves over Ph: 0821-2425518, 4250246 or Mob: 8660727493, according to a press release from Rukmini Chandran, President, WISE-MCCI. 

