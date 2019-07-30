Narayana Hospital holds CME on Gastro Vision-2019
News

Narayana Hospital holds CME on Gastro Vision-2019

July 30, 2019

Mysuru: The Department of Gastroenterology, Narayana Multispecialty Hospital, Mysuru, in association with Association of Physicians of  India (API) and Association of Surgeons of India (ASI), Mysuru, conducted a two-day Continuing Medical Education (CME) on ‘Gastro Vision 2019’ headed by Dr. A.K. Satheesh Rao, Chief Gastroenterologist, Dr. H.M. Lokesh, Chief Surgical Gastroenterologist, Narayana Multispecialty Hospital, Mysuru. 

The programme focused on diagnostic and therapeutic aspects of Endoscopic Ultrasound. 

New techniques and robotic surgery for gastro intestinal disease were discussed on this occasion. More than 200 delegates from all over Karnataka participated in the programme.

