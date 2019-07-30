Infant found abandoned

July 30, 2019

Mysuru: A 17-day-old baby girl was traced in the house of one Jayalakshmi, wife of Ganesh at Kasuvinahalli in Nanjangud taluk on July 20.

The baby girl is said to have been found abandoned in the open premises of a house at Mariyappanakere near the Ring Road at Bogadi on July 12 midnight.

The parents or the caretakers of the baby can contact the office of the District Child Welfare Officer, No. 15-17, 1st Floor, Anjanadri Road, Vijayanagar Fourth Stage, Second phase in the city.

For details, contact Ph: 0821-2543003, according to a press release.

