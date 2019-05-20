Selected Government Schools to commence Pre-Primary classes from this year

Mysuru: To compete with private schools, the State Government has come forward to commence Pre-Primary classes at selected Government Schools right from this academic year. The Government hopes that the new measure would boost admission to Government Schools, so also the learning ability of the students.

Pre-Primary education is a foundation in formal education for children. As the demand from parents to commence Pre-Primary classes at Government Primary Schools was increasing, the decision has been taken, according to a notification issued by Department of Primary and Secondary Education Under Secretary S.R.S. Nathan on Friday.

Anganwadi Centres under the ambit of Department of Women and Child Welfare would be shifted to the premises of selected 4,100 Government Primary Schools in the State and would be strengthened as Balasnehi Centres. A few Government Primary Schools on suggestion of their School Development Management Committees (SDMC) have already commenced Makkala Mane on the lines of Pre-Primary classes and had asked the Government to regularise them.

As per the budget announcement during 2017-18, a Karnataka Public School has been opened at every taluk which are also directed to commence Pre-Primary classes from this academic year with curriculum approved by the State planning Director, UNICEF, Azim Premji University and Department of Women and Child Welfare.

Conditions

About 20 to 30 children would be admitted to the Pre-Primary section with a minimum age of 3.5 years. The classes will be from 10 am to 3.30 pm and each class will be handled by a teacher and an ayah, with a monthly salary of Rs. 7,500 and Rs. 5,000 respectively on par with guest teachers at Government Schools. The salaries would be directly transferred from the Department of Public Instruction Commissioner’s account to SDMC account of corresponding school.

Food supplied to children at Anganwadi Centres would be supplied at the new Pre-Primary sections. Regular health check-ups and immunisation of children should be taken up by the Vice-Principal of Karnataka Public School. Necessary rooms for Pre-Primary classes should be made available by the schools using the available aid and from the Government, stated Nathan in the Government circular.

Mysuru District has 45 Government Schools comprising 12 Karnataka Public Schools and 33 English Medium Schools and have been permitted to commence Pre-Primary classes, according to Panduranga, Deputy Director (Administration), Department of Public Instruction.