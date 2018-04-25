Self-styled Godman Asaram found guilty of raping teen in 2013

New Delhi: Self-styled godman Asaram was found guilty of the rape of a teenager in 2013, ruled a special trial court this morning in its verdict. Of the total five accused, three – including Asaram – were convicted, and two were acquitted.

The verdict was pronounced from Jodhpur Central Jail, where Asaram is lodged. This move was due to the fear of adverse reactions from Asaram’s followers, and a repeat of the violence that followed the verdict in the Gurmeet Ram Rahim case last August.

Asaram, who’s been in jail since Aug. 31, 2013, was accused of sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl at his ashram in Manai village near Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The girl, who’s from Uttar Pradesh, was living in the ashram as a student. She alleged that Asaram called her to his ashram in Manai area near Jodhpur and raped her on the night of Aug. 15, 2013.

Asaram was charged under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.