P.C. Jaffer is new Hassan DC Randeep shifted again

Hassan: Amid poll process, Hassan district got its third Deputy Commissioner (who is the District Electoral Officer) in less than 10 days after the State government, under directions from the Election Commission, posted senior IAS Officer and Commissioner of Public Instruction P.C. Jaffer to replace D. Randeep.

“He (Randeep) took charge of Hassan district and we were not informed. He took charge based on the Court order. Ideally, the Court order should have been interpreted by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) and DPAR should have taken the Election Commission’s concurrence because Election Model Code of Conduct is in place. He went and took charge, which is not the proper way,” Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar told presspersons in Bengaluru yesterday.

Incidentally, Randeep had taken charge as Hassan DC on April 17.

Though he had been transferred to the post in March, he, however, could not take charge as the then DC, Rohini Sindhuri Dasari, got a stay from Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), citing political pressure. When CAT asked her to submit her plea to the Karnataka Chief Secretary, she moved the High Court, which directed the CAT to hear her plea again. The CAT, on April 17, upheld the State government’s order and asked Randeep to take charge.

Yesterday Randeep had scheduled a visit to the check-posts set up to keep tabs on any violation of model code of conduct and hold a media briefing.

However, when he got the information about his transfer he cancelled his official visits and the media briefing. Randeep the told reporters, “Yes, I have received the transfer order.”

When asked if he would be challenging it, the officer said, “I have the highest respect for the State government and the Election Commission. I will abide by the direction.”