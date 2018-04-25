Vijayendra’s house to be Varuna BJP Office

Mysuru: B.Y. Vijayendra’s house at Varuna village will henceforth be used as BJP office. He had rented out the house on the outskirts of Varuna village as his name was doing the rounds as the BJP candidate to take on Chief Minister Siddharamaiah’s son Dr. Yathindra in Varuna.

Now that the BJP has declared Thotadappa Basavaraju as the party candidate for Varuna, the house that was meant for Vijayendra and his family is being converted into a party office. The residential character of the house is being changed to facilitate party meetings and interactions.

Meanwhile, Vijayendra has left Varuna for Bengaluru after swift developments in the party. Party sources said that he will return to Varuna on Saturday (Apr. 28) and canvas for the party candidate.

He is also likely to campaign for other party candidates in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar regions.