Vijayendra’s house to be Varuna BJP Office
Elections 2018, News

Vijayendra’s house to be Varuna BJP Office

Mysuru:  B.Y. Vijayendra’s house at Varuna village will henceforth be used as BJP office. He had rented out the house on the outskirts of Varuna village as his name was doing the rounds as the BJP candidate to take on Chief Minister Siddharamaiah’s son Dr. Yathindra in Varuna.

Now that the BJP has declared Thotadappa Basavaraju as the party candidate for Varuna, the house that was meant for Vijayendra and his family is being converted into a party office. The residential character of the house is being changed to facilitate party meetings and interactions.

Meanwhile, Vijayendra has left Varuna for Bengaluru after swift developments in the party. Party sources said that he will return to Varuna on Saturday (Apr. 28) and canvas for the party candidate.

He is also likely to campaign for other party candidates in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar regions.

April 25, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Not upset by BJP move in denying me Varuna ticket: B.Y. Vijayendra
Battle for Varuna constituency: BJP fields Ananth Kumar’s aide Thotadappa Basavaraju
It’s official: Vijayendra will not contest from Varuna

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching