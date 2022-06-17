Seminar on B.S. Sannaiah
Mysore/Mysuru: Bahubali Prakrit Vidyapeeth, Shravanabelagola National Institute of Prakrit Studies and Research and Sreemathi Jayalakshmamma B.S Sannaiah Trust have jointly organised a literary seminar on the life of researcher B.S. Sannaiah tomorrow (June 18) at Green Heritage Hotel Auditorium on Krishna Vilas Road in city between 10.30 am and 1 pm.

Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies (KIKS), Manasagangothri, Director Prof. Vijayakumari S. Karikal will inaugurate. Retired Professor Prof. Ramegowda will release the book ‘B.S. Sannaiah: Purusha Saraswathi’ on the occasion. Senior litterateur Dr. C.P. Krishnakumar (CPK) will preside.

In 1956, B.S Sannaiah had started his profession as Assistant Editor and later as Assistant Director (1958) in Oriental Research Institute, Mysuru. From 1966-1967, he worked as Assistant Librarian at University of Mysore. He also worked as Assistant Director in KIKS editing section (1972). Later he worked as Deputy Director (in charge) for editing section of KIKS in 1986. He retired from the UoM in 1988.

Upon his retirement, from 1993 to 2020 he had worked as Head of Department (Manuscript division), National Institute of Prakrit Studies and Research, Shravanabelagola, Hassan.

