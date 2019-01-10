Five cars including escort vehicle of former CM Siddharamaiah damaged

Mandya: Five cars including the escort vehicle of former Chief Minister (CM) Siddharamaiah were damaged in a serial accident on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway yesterday. Shocked over the accident, District Armed Reserve (DAR) Sub-Inspector, who was accompanying the former CM in the escort vehicle, died of heart attack, after lodging a complaint at Srirangapatna Police Station.

The former CM yesterday morning left for Mysuru from Bengaluru. When the vehicles were proceeding near Gowdahalli in Srirangapatna taluk, the Pilot vehicle came to the right to avoid ramming into a stationed lorry and the escort vehicle (Ka-11-G-591), which was coming behind the vehicle of the former CM hit the stationed lorry and the driver of a car behind the escort vehicle applied sudden brakes resulting in five cars ramming into each other from behind.

Meanwhile, DAR SI Marigowda, who was in the escort vehicle, lodged a complaint at Srirangapatna Police Station and proceeded to his quarters at Mandya where he suffered a heart attack and died.