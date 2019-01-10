Serial accident on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway
News

Serial accident on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway

  • Five cars including escort vehicle of former CM Siddharamaiah damaged
  • District Armed Reserve Sub-Inspector dies of heart attack

Mandya: Five cars including the escort vehicle of former Chief Minister (CM) Siddharamaiah were damaged in a serial accident on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway yesterday. Shocked over the accident, District Armed Reserve (DAR) Sub-Inspector, who was accompanying the former CM in the escort vehicle, died of heart attack, after lodging a complaint at Srirangapatna Police Station.

The former CM yesterday morning left for Mysuru from Bengaluru. When the vehicles were proceeding near Gowdahalli in Srirangapatna taluk, the Pilot vehicle came to the right to avoid ramming into a stationed lorry and the escort vehicle (Ka-11-G-591), which was coming behind the vehicle of the former CM hit the stationed lorry and the driver of a car behind the escort vehicle applied sudden brakes resulting in five cars ramming into each other from behind.

Meanwhile, DAR SI Marigowda, who was in the escort vehicle, lodged a complaint at Srirangapatna Police Station and proceeded to his quarters at Mandya where he suffered a heart attack and died.

January 10, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching