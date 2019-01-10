Ayodhya title suit: Justice U.U. Lalit recuses self from hearing, case posted to Jan. 29
New Delhi: The Ayodhya case in the Supreme Court was adjourned again this morning after the exit of one of the five Judges in the Constitution Bench. Justice U.U. Lalit recused himself saying he had been a lawyer in a related case.

Justice Lalit chose to bow out after senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for UP Central Sunni Waqf Board, pointed out that the Judge had appeared for the Kalyan Singh government in a criminal contempt case linked to the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute sometime in 1997.

The Supreme Court will now take up the temple-mosque case on Jan. 29.The Bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will then decide on a schedule and the frequency of hearings in the case. The other Judges on the Constitution Bench are Justice S.A. Bobde, Justice N.V. Ramana and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud.

January 10, 2019

