Pending Local Body Polls: State Election Commissioner in Mysuru

Mysuru: With the notification for polls to nearly half of the Local Bodies in the State likely to be issued in the coming days, State Election Commissioner (SEC) P.N. Srinivasachari chaired a preliminary meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here this morning.

DCs and SPs of seven of the eight districts coming under Mysuru Revenue Division — Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu, Chikkamagalur and Dakshina Kannada — attended the meeting. There are no Local Body Polls pending in Udupi district, hence there was no attendance from the district.

In Mysuru district, election to Nanjangud CMC and K.R. Nagar TMC are pending. The election to several Local Bodies in the seven districts of Mysuru Division and several other districts of the State, were not held along with others in August last, due to reasons such as pending Court cases and incompletion of tenure.

During the meeting, Srinivasachari directed the officials to ensure that all procedures are followed in the conduct of elections. He also instructed them not to give any scope for complaints on the electoral process right from poll notification to declaration of results.

Asking the Police to ensure Law and Order during the elections and also to identify hyper-sensitive and sensitive polling booths well in advance, he directed them to appropriately task the personnel of their duties.

Mysuru ADC T. Yogesh, SP Amit Singh, Kodagu DC P.I. Sreevidya, Mandya SP Shivaprakash Devaraj, Chamarajanagar SP Dharmendra Kumar Meena and others were present.

January 10, 2019

