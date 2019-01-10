Clean City Drive: MCC contractors lend over 250 vehicles for 3 days

Mysuru: Contributing to the efforts of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) for the city to reclaim the Cleanest City Tag in India during the ongoing Swachh Survekshan, MCC contractors have lent more than 200 vehicles to MCC to utilise them for three days to clean the areas and lift debris.

MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha had requested the MCC Contractors Association to spare some vehicles to clean the muck in all the 65 Wards. The Commissioner told the Association that the MCC was falling short of vehicles and underlined the need of urgent cleaning of Wards as the Swachh Survekshan team was visiting the Wards.

Responding to the request, the Contractors Association met under the leadership of President Chandrashekar, Honorary President C. Venkatappa, Secretary Harshavardhan and Director Ramegowda and decided to donate 75 backhoes (JCB), 10 earth movers (Hitachi), 100 tractors and 100 tippers. These vehicles can be used by the MCC to clean the Wards.

The Contractors told the MCC that they will bear the fuel charges and the salary to be paid to the drivers and assistants. Association members told Star of Mysore this morning that they would need fuel worth thousands of rupees per day for all vehicles and the Association will bear the fuel costs too.

Over 2,500 Pourakarmikas are regularly carrying out garbage collection and additional trucks have been deployed. The MCC has 47 trucks for 65 Wards and 18 more trucks have been deployed, making it one truck for every Ward with multiple trips a day, cleaning the surroundings.