Dr. Veerendra Heggade distributes cheques to flood victims in Kodagu

Madikeri: Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade distributed a total of Rs. 8 crore as relief to flood and landslide victims of Kodagu at a programme organised at Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri this afternoon. He distributed cheques to 1,106 victims.

Following the natural calamity in August last year, the Srikshetra Dharmasthala Gramabhivruddhi Yojane had carried out a survey in Kodagu to identify victims for distribution of relief.

Subsequent to the survey, the Sthree Shakthi Sangha coming under the Yojane, enrolled the victims as its members. Relief was distributed to other victims also. As per the survey, those who lost houses will get Rs. 25,000; farmland – Rs. 25,000; household articles – Rs. 20,000 and those who lost everything will get Rs. 65,000 as relief.

Most of those who were provided relief were from Jodupala, Monnangeri, Made and Udayagiri, which were among the worst affected areas.

Earlier, Dr. Heggade visited Monnangeri and inspected relief works. Speaking to press persons, he lauded the Kodagu District Administration for taking all relief and rehabilitation measures in quick time.

Complimenting the authorities for undertaking road repair and reconstruction works on a war-footing, he said that the authorities had successfully overcome all challenges in restoring connectivity. Yojane’s A. Yogeesh, Mahaveer Ajri and others accompanied Dr. Heggade.