Workers seek Siddharamaiah’s help to save Reid & Taylor factory
News

Workers seek Siddharamaiah’s help to save Reid & Taylor factory

Mysuru: Demanding the intervention of former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah for saving the ailing Reid and Taylor factory in Tandya Industrial Area of Nanjangud taluk, hundreds of employees of the factory staged a demonstration in front of his house in Ramakrishnanagar here yesterday.

Attributing the dismal fiscal position of the factory to a slew of loans taken by the owners to invest in other businesses, the workers appealed Siddharamaiah for help, as their future was in stake.

Alleging that the owners of the factory took huge loans from various Banks and invested it elsewhere instead of using it for the development of the factory, the protesters claimed that since the owners were not serious about repaying loans taken from Nationalised Banks, the factory was on the verge of closure. With Banks having approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), the Court has appointed resolution professionals to manage the factory, they said.

Vouching for the quality of the products manufactured at the factory which they said was still in great demand, the employees presented a memorandum to the former Chief Minister urging him to intervene for saving the factory, as the fate of 1,200 employees hinged on the factory.

After receiving the memorandum, Siddharamaiah assured them of raising the issue with the Labour Minister and the Factory Management.

Reid and Taylor Factory Employees Association President Jayaram, office-bearers Channegowda, Keshav Kumar, H.S. Jagadish, Mahadevaswamy and others were present.

January 10, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching