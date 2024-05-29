Sex Scandal Case: Prajwal books return ticket from Munich

May 29, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, embroiled in a sex scandal, is scheduled to return to Bengaluru in the early hours of Friday (May 31). He has booked a return business class ticket from Munich, Germany, dated May 30 (Thursday). The flight is expected to land at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Devanahalli in Bengaluru, at 12.30 am on May 31. However, ticket booking reportedly lacks essential contact information besides his name.

Sources said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sex scandal will be monitoring KIA and will detain Prajwal for questioning, following the arrest formalities. The SIT plans to collect Prajwal’s voice samples to verify the authenticity of his voice in the sleaze videos.