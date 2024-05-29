Sex Scandal Case: Prajwal books return ticket from Munich
News

Sex Scandal Case: Prajwal books return ticket from Munich

May 29, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, embroiled in a sex scandal, is scheduled to return to Bengaluru in the early hours of Friday (May 31). He has booked a return business class ticket from Munich, Germany, dated May 30 (Thursday). The flight is expected to land at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Devanahalli in Bengaluru, at 12.30 am on May 31. However, ticket booking reportedly lacks essential contact information besides his name.

Sources said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sex scandal will be monitoring KIA and will detain Prajwal for questioning, following the arrest formalities. The SIT plans to collect Prajwal’s voice samples to verify the authenticity of his voice in the sleaze videos.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching