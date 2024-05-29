Extortion: Two nabbed for robbing Rs. 25,000 from MBBS student

May 29, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Narasimharaja (NR) Police last evening arrested two persons on charges of intimidating an MBBS student and extorting Rs. 25,000 from him. The incident occurred in broad daylight on the main road and has caused concern among the student community.

On May 27 morning, Aryan Pandit, who is pursuing his MBBS studies at JSS Medical College in Shivarathreeshwara Nagar, was walking towards the college as per his routine, when two strangers, who came on a bike and forcefully took him to a nearby park.

The miscreants told Aryan that they had information about him teasing a female student at his college. They also charged him with supplying drugs to students. A shocked Aryan denied the allegations.

Cornering him further, they then demanded Rs. 25,000 from him, before asking him to leave. But when Aryan told them that he did not have such a huge amount on him, one of the miscreants snatched his mobile phone and transferred Rs. 25,000 from his bank account through a mobile app.

They also intimidated Aryan, if he informed the Police and fled from the spot. Recovering from the shock, Aryan later lodged a complaint at NR Police Station. Acting swiftly, the Police arrested the two miscreants. The accused are likely to be produced before a Court this afternoon.