State Law University Vice-Chancellor Prof. C. Basavaraju felicitated

May 29, 2024

Most achievers studied in Kannada medium: HC Judge

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka High Court Judge Justice T.G. Shivashankare Gowda said that everyone should have hunger and yearning for learning and knowledge acquisition.

He was speaking at the programme organised to felicitate Karnataka State Law University Vice-Chancellor Prof. C. Basavaraju, who is retiring as Professor of Law of University of Mysore (UoM) at Senate Bhavan in Manasagangothri campus here on May 25.

“It was hunger that brought me who is from a farmer family and Prof. Basavaraju who came from a poor family to this level. Most of the achievers had studied in Kannada medium. It is important to note here that 46 of the 50 Judges of Karnataka HC have a rural background,” Justice Shivashankare Gowda said.

Maintaining that scholarly knowledge does not come from language, he said that mastery can come only from learning.

Recalling that he completed his B.Sc degree with a paltry fee of Rs. 375, M.Sc with a fee of Rs. 1,500 and LLB with a fee of Rs. 2,100, he said that he used to work at a hotel in Mysuru for a monthly wage of Rs. 333 and two meals a day.

“There was a time when there was migration of talent from the country to western countries such as USA, England, Australia etc., but times have changed now and Indians are willing to return back to their homeland. Any way, one should not forget his/her roots in the homeland,” he said.

Asserting that Dr. Ambedkar’s Constitution has guaranteed reservation, the HC Judge said that Dr. Ambedkar can be called as ‘Modern Nostradamus’ because of his forethoughts.

Former UoM and KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. K.S. Rangappa, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said that Madame Curie is a perfect example of how a poor person can win Nobel Prize through determination and sheer talent.

Prof. C. Basavaraju honoured three of his teachers at Senate Bhavan on May 25 — (sitting from left) Prof. Vasudha, retd. Professor in Law, SVLC, Prof. K.C. Belliappa, former VC, Central University, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh and retd. Professor in English of UoM and Prof. Ramakrishna, retd. Professor in Law, NLISU, Bengaluru. They are seen with (from left) Prof. Hamsaveni, Prof. K.R. Venugopal, Justice T.G. Shivashankare Gowda, Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and Prof. K.S. Rangappa.

Recalling that Prof. Basavaraju worked as the UoM Registrar when he (Rangappa) served as the Varsity VC when the UoM celebrated its Centenary, Prof. Rangappa noted that Prof. Basavaraju was instrumental in the establishment of Law School in the University.

Former Kuvempu Bhasha Bharathi Chairman Prof. Pradhan Gurudatta, in his address, suggested bringing out Prof. Basavaraju felicitation volume that details his achievements, by the time he retires as the Law University VC.

Former Kuvempu University VC Prof. P. Venkataramaiah presided over the event.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, who graced the occasion, observed that most of the talented have a rural background. He further said that success can be achieved only through determination and honesty. A person who can successfully overcome challenges can achieve goals in life, he added. The Seer also lauded Prof. Basavaraju and Prof. Rangappa for doing a good job during the UoM Centenary celebrations.

Prof. Basavaraju’s Prof. Hamsaveni, who is also the Professor in Computer Science Department, Manasagangothri, daughter Priyanka B. Raj, social worker M. Venkataram, former Bangalore University VC Prof. K.R. Venugopal, former National Law Institute University (Bhopal) VC Prof. V. Vijayakumar and others were present.