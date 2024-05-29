Government to foot bills of Pt. Rajeev Taranath’s treatment
May 29, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government will foot the medical bills of Sarod Maestro Pandit Rajeev Taranath, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, who called on Pt. Rajeev Taranath at the Hospital recently, had promised to pay his medical bills by the Government, following which the Minister brought the matter to the notice of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Responding to the District Minister’s plea, Siddaramaiah agreed for paying Pt. Rajeev Taranath’s hospital bills by the Government. The CM has also wished the Sarod Maestro a speedy recovery, according to a press release.

