Assault on youth: Bellur tense; Police deployed

May 29, 2024

Nagamangala: Bellur town remained tense following an assault on a youth by a group of individuals from a different faith, allegedly stemming from a bike overtaking dispute on Monday evening.

Condemning the assault, pro-Hindu organisations and activists staged a protest in front of the Police Station, leading to heightened tension in the town. The victim, identified as Abhilash, a resident of Bellur, is currently receiving treatment at BGS Hospital in Bellur.

According to reports, a verbal altercation occurred last Friday between Abhilash, Nagesh and youths from a different faith regarding a bike overtaking incident on Santhe Street in the town. However, on Monday evening, allegations surfaced that the same group of youths instigated another altercation over the same issue, resulting in the assault on Abhilash.

Subsequently, Abhilash’s parents and activists from various Hindu organisations attempted to lodge a complaint at the Police Station. However, when the Police purportedly refused to accept the complaint, the activists and parents staged a protest in front of the Police Station, denouncing the Police, the group from the other faith and the State Government. This further exacerbated tensions near the Police Station.

Picture shows pro-Hindu activists staging a protest in front of the Police Station.

DIGP (Southern Range) Amit Singh, upon receiving information about the assault and the ensuing protest at Bellur Police Station, promptly arrived at the scene and sought further details from SP N. Yatish.

Subsequently, a complaint was lodged in the presence of the SP by Abhilash’s father Ramu, and relative Rashmi against Sameer Sifiyan, Mohammed Irfan, Mohammed Huzaif, Imran, Syed and others. The Police duly registered a case and additional Police forces were deployed in the town to prevent any potential untoward incidents.

Addressing the media, SP Yatish confirmed that a case had been registered based on the complaint filed by the victim’s father Ramu and assured that legal action would be taken against the accused individuals. He also stated that an inquiry would be conducted into the Police’s refusal to accept the initial complaint.

Highlighting that such incidents were uncommon in Bellur, a typically peaceful town, the SP warned of legal consequences for those involved in criminal activities.