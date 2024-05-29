ATI DG writes to DPAR Secretary: ‘Deduct amount towards furniture from Rohini Sindhuri’s salary’
May 29, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Director General (DG) of Administrative Training Institute (ATI), Mysuru, S. Manjula, has written to the Secretary of Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), Bengaluru, to deduct the amount towards the expenditure on furniture taken away by previous Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, Rohini Sindhuri, during her stay at the ATI Guest House, from the latter’s salary and pay the same to ATI.

In the letter, the DG of ATI has instructed to make the payment of Rs. 77,296 for the furniture and other household items in ATI Guest House, through a  Demand Draft (DD).

Sindhuri, IAS Officer, had stayed in ATI Guest House from Oct. 2 to Nov. 14, 2020 and while vacating the Guest House on Nov. 14 same year, furniture and other household items were not found in the premises.

Later, in a missive addressed to DC’s office, it was requested to return the furniture of ATI. However, it was replied that, no such furniture was found in the DC’s residence.

Later, when Sindhuri was serving as the Commissioner of Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department too, a letter was written again to return the furniture, but there was no reply, despite acknowledging the receipt of the letter.

The list of 23 missing items includes telephone table, coat hangers, blanket, microwave oven, plates, water glass, steel water jug, big towel, hand towel, tea cup, pillow, pillow cover, blanket covers, cane chairs, teapoy, cot, bed, computer mouse, bathroom stool, yoga mat and tray.

