Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty in Mysuru

May 29, 2024

Offers special puja at Nanjangud Temple, meditates at Vasantha Mantap

Mysore/Mysuru: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who is in Mysuru since a week on a shooting schedule, visited the famous Srikanteshwaraswamy Temple in Nanjangud, yesterday.

The actress, after seeking the blessings of the Lord, meditated for some time at Vasantha Mantap in the temple premises.

Later, speaking to media persons, Shilpa Shetty said that she had been camping in Mysuru to attend the shooting for a Kannada movie in Yelwal.

“I had heard a lot of about Srikanteshwaraswamy Temple. Having sought the blessings of Lord Srikanteshwaraswamy, it has brought me a sense of happiness and satisfaction,” she added.

The actress was also handed over ‘Shesha Vastra,’ the sacred piece of cloth adorning the deity, by the temple priests.

On seeing Shilpa Shetty at the temple, people rushed towards her, requesting for a selfie which the actress obliged.

Shilpa Shetty, a religious person, recently visited Mangaluru to witness ‘Kodamantaya Daiva Kola’ with her children Viaan and Samisha. She, along with her mother Sunanda Shetty and younger sister Shamitha Shetty, had visited the famous Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu & Kashmir, about which the actress had shared on her Instagram page recently.

Sources said that Shilpa Shetty, who is staying at a private hotel in the city, will be in Mysuru for another week.