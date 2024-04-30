Sex scandal: JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna suspended from party

April 30, 2024

HDK announces expulsion of Prajwal from party if found guilty in SIT probe

Bengaluru: As the heat over the sex scandal allegedly involving Hassan JD (S) MP Prajwal Revanna intensified, State JD(S) Core Committee President and MLA G.T. Devegowda announced the suspension of Prajwal from the party today.

The decision to take action against Prajwal, son of MLA and former Minister H.D. Revanna, was ratified during the meeting of Core Committee of the party held in Hubballi this morning.

Prior to the official announcement of the decision, the Core Committee recommended the party’s National supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda to suspend Prajwal from the party.

Addressing the media persons later, Core Committee Chief G.T. Devegowda read out the decision to keep Prajwal under suspension over the sex scandal and extend cooperation to the ongoing probe.

Party State President and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK), who was flanking Devegowda in the press conference, also announced that Prajwal will be permanently expelled from the party if he is found guilty in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, that has taken up the investigation into the high profile case involving the first family of JD(S).

Kumaraswamy lashed out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for bringing up the case only to dent the image of our family and defeat BJP-JD(S) alliance in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Taking exception to bringing the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the case, without having any gratitude over how Modi helped Siddaramaiah personally, HDK reminded Siddaramaiah of the unsavoury incident involving his family member in the past.

He also didn’t spare his political bête noire and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and mounted his verbal attack on him, calling him as a ‘Congress Maha Nayaka.’

Congress workers protest

On the flip side, Congress workers led by All India Youth Congress Committee President B.V. Srinivas made a vain bid to lay siege to BJP Office in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru, over the same issue. However, the Police detained the agitators and took them away in a van.

NCW notice to DG and IGP

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women (NCW) has also issued a notice to DG and IGP of Karnataka and has sought a report over the scandal, while Karnataka State Commission for Women has sought a criminal investigation into the case and to take immediate action to stop the obscene videos from going viral.

It may be mentioned that a pen drive containing over 2,700 explicit videos, allegedly involving Prajwal has surfaced, blowing into a major sex scandal involving a politician in the recent days.

Following the scandal, Prajwal has fled the country, giving a perfect ammo for arch rival Congress to step up their attack on BJP and JD(S) alliance particularly in the State.