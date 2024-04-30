A great loss to community: Home Minister Dr. Parameshwar

April 30, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar has said, “Dalit community is in pain over losing MP and former Union Minister V. Sreenivasa Prasad following his death.”

He was speaking to media persons after paying his last respects to the mortal remains of Prasad at NTM School premises, in Ashokapuram here on Monday.

“The death of Prasad has caused severe pain to us and I pray God to give peace to his soul and strength to his family members to bear the loss of his death,” said Dr. Parameshwar.

Prasad was a role model for us in public life and emerged as a voice of Dalits by spearheading several movements, safeguarding the interest of the community in the State. It is still etched in my memory how he had announced to quit as a Union Minister in the interest of his community, during Badanavalu clash, added Dr. Parameshwar.