A great loss to community: Home Minister Dr. Parameshwar
News

A great loss to community: Home Minister Dr. Parameshwar

April 30, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar has said, “Dalit community is in pain over losing MP and former Union Minister V. Sreenivasa Prasad following his death.”

He was speaking to media persons after paying his last respects to the mortal remains of Prasad at NTM School premises, in Ashokapuram here on Monday.

“The death of Prasad has caused severe pain to us and I pray God to give peace to his soul and strength to his family members to bear the loss of his death,” said Dr. Parameshwar.

Prasad was a role model for us in public life and emerged as a voice of Dalits by spearheading several movements, safeguarding the interest of the community in the State. It is still etched in my memory how he had announced to quit as a Union Minister in the interest of his community, during Badanavalu clash, added Dr. Parameshwar.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching