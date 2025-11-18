Sexual assault on minor girl: City Court sentences accused to 20 years jail

November 18, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Additional District & Sessions Court has sentenced an accused to 20 years jail term besides imposing a fine of Rs. 15,000 under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The accused, who was convicted is H.M. Kiran, a resident of Dadaghatta village while the minor girl is a resident of a village in Periyapatna taluk, coming under Bettadapura Police limits.

On Mar. 22, 2023, Kiran, who had convinced the minor girl to go with him, took her to Hubballi and despite the accused being married, he tied mangalasutra to the minor girl and sexually assaulted her many times.

Following a complaint from the girl’s mother, Bylakuppe Circle Inspector B.G. Prakash conducted investigation and had submitted a charge-sheet against accused Kiran to the Court.

Additional District & Sessions Court FTSC-I (Special Court for Trial of Cases Filed Under POCSO ACT) Judge Anand P. Hogade, who took up the case, heard the arguments from both sides, found the accused guilty of the crime and sentenced him to 20 years rigorous imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs. 15,000. POCSO Special Court’s Public Prosecutor K.B. Jayanthi argued on behalf of the Govt.