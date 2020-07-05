Sharadadevinagar residents urge parthenium removal from locality

July 5, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With the onset of monsoon, parthenium, a weed that causes skin rashes and other allergies have grown in plenty on roadsides and in vacant sites. This has also resulted in the increase of mosquitoes, with a few taking ill due to mosquito bites, alleged residents of Sharadadevinagar 6th Stage.

They alleged that there is a huge growth of parthenium in the vacant site on the 2nd Main Road, 1st Cross, behind Bankers Recreation Club, which is not only causing skin allergies but the place has also become a perfect place for the mosquitoes to breed. As a result, a few residents suffered from Dengue and were admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

K. Shivakumar, a resident, said that as schools and colleges are closed due to COVID-19 pandemic, the children go out of the houses to play and added that if at all the children pass by the parthenium-filled vacant site, they are sure to fall sick.

The residents have urged the authorities concerned to take steps to clear parthenium and other weeds grown in vacant sites for the benefit of all.