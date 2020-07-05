UGD pipeline work taken up at Vasanthanagar
July 5, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The long-pending demand of residents of Vasanthanagar has finally been fulfilled with the work to replace the UGD pipeline being taken up at a cost of Rs.15 lakh. The work has been taken up from the SFC Fund of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC). 

During rains, the UGD pipeline would get clogged and the sewage water would overflow causing severe inconvenience to the public. The matter was reported in SOM on July 2.

“We were receiving complaints from Vasanthanagar 1st, 2nd and 3rd Cross that during rains, rain water along with sewage water would flow on the roads as the six-inch UGD pipes used here were clogged at many places. Hence, now the old pipes are being replaced by nine-inch UGD pipes. Once, the works are completed, the sewage water would not overflow on the road,” said Corporator Nirmala Harish.

After the MCC officials inspected the place and released Rs. 15 lakh from SFC Fund, works have been taken up, she added.

