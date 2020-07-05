‘Modi is the first PM from Backward classes’

July 5, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Lashing out at Congressmen for questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his achievements, senior BJP leader and former Minister A.H. Vishwanath claimed that Congress leaders themselves never respected their Prime Minister when the party was in power.

Addressing a press meet at Jaladarshini Guest House here yesterday, Vishwanath said that senior Congress leaders such as Siddharamaiah, who is a former Chief Minister and Mallikarjun Kharge should have some decency when criticising the Prime Minister, who is elected by the people.

Pointing out that every one has the right to criticise leaders in a democratic setup, he said that Congress leaders must understand that unhealthy remarks against the PM will not be appreciated by the people.

Recalling Modi’s walk to the Prime Minister’s chair from the point when he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001, Vishwanath said that Modi explained the people about Gujarat Model during his campaign for the 2014 LS Polls to come to power.

Reminding the Congress leaders that Modi did not revoke Ram Mandir and Ayodhya issues during his poll campaign, he wanted the Congressmen to explain what were their achievements.

Noting that everyone knew how Congress leaders treated their own Prime Ministers P.V.Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh, the BJP leader said that Congressmen must understand that Modi is the first Prime Minister of the country from Backward Classes.

Continuing, his attack on former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, Vishwanath questioned whether Siddharamaiah who was the CM of the State for five years, has anything to show about, unlike Modi who propagated to the masses about the success of the Gujarat Model of Development.

Claiming that he (Vishwanath) was the brain child of ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme introduced by the previous Siddharamaih Government, Vishwanath maintained that it was he who brought Siddaramaiah to the Congress, when he was facing political uncertainty after being expelled by the JD(S).

But now, Siddharamaiah has developed the habit of ignoring all those who had helped him in his difficult times, he added.

‘Bombay Days’

Vishwanath further said that he is writing a book ‘Bombay Days’ wherein he has explained the circumstances under which 17 rebel Congress and JD(S) Legislators pulled down the Coalition Government headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy.