Brindavan Gardens remains closed: Cauvery Neeravari Nigama incurs losses to the tune of Rs. 4 crore
July 5, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: One of the major attractions near Mysuru, Brindavan Gardens located near Krishna Raja Sagara reservoir has incurred huge losses due to the ongoing pandemic.

Every year, thousands of visitors throng Brindavan Gardens during summer months. But, since its closure from Mar. 23, Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited (CNNL) has incurred a loss of income of up to Rs. 1 crore 5 lakh per month due to lack of attendance and revenue.

CNNL had given the contract of collecting toll fee, vehicle parking charges and entry fees to a private company for the whole year, from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020. But, on the third month of its operations, entry to KRS Dam and Brindavan Gardens was banned due to fear of pandemic and subsequent lockdown. As a result, the total loss incurred is over Rs. 4 crore, but CNNL has to pay its electricity bill worth Rs. 15 lakh per month and other expenditure which would add up to Rs. 4 crore a year.

As Kodagu district is witnessing heavy monsoon rains with massive inflow of Cauvery river water, the KRS reservoir is expected to be filled to its maximum level in the third or fourth week of July. Yesterday, the water level at the KRS reservoir stood at 97 feet with inflow of 2,200 cusecs.

As of now, KRS dam maintenance works is being carried out which would be completed within the next 15 days. As part of the maintenance work, gate experts along with the operators would remove rust from crest gates, apply grease, undertake oiling and other necessary routine operations.

