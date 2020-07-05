‘Make appropriate arrangements to treat COVID-19 patients’

July 5, 2020

DC Abhiram G. Sankar directs Health Officials

Mysore/Mysuru: With COVID-19 positive cases rising by the day in the district, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar on Saturday directed the Health Department officials to be prepared with appropriate medical arrangements for treating the infected.

Addressing a meeting of Health Department officials at the ZP Office here yesterday, the DC said that at present throat swab tests are being conducted at two places in the city.

“The city’s CFTRI has come forward for setting up a COVID-19 Testing Laboratory in the premises of Ayurveda Panchakarma Hospital on KRS Road and the Health Department officials should extend all help in setting up the Lab,” he said.

Abhiram G. Sankar further instructed the officials to improve infrastructure in buildings identified for COVID-19 care and to ensure proper supply of PPE kits to medical and paramedical staff and nutritious food to patients.

DHO Dr. R. Venkatesh, District TB Officer Dr. P. Ravi and others were present.