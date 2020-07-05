‘Make appropriate arrangements to treat COVID-19 patients’
COVID-19, News

‘Make appropriate arrangements to treat COVID-19 patients’

July 5, 2020

DC Abhiram G. Sankar directs Health Officials

Mysore/Mysuru: With COVID-19 positive cases rising by the day in the district, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar on Saturday directed the Health Department officials to be prepared with appropriate medical arrangements for treating the infected.

Addressing a meeting of Health Department officials at the ZP Office here yesterday, the DC said that at present throat swab tests are being conducted  at two places in the city. 

“The city’s CFTRI has come forward for setting up a COVID-19 Testing Laboratory in the premises of Ayurveda Panchakarma Hospital on KRS Road and the Health Department officials should extend all help in setting up the Lab,” he said.

Abhiram G. Sankar further instructed the officials to improve infrastructure in buildings identified for COVID-19 care and to ensure proper supply of PPE kits to medical and paramedical staff and nutritious food to patients.

DHO Dr. R. Venkatesh, District TB Officer Dr. P. Ravi and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching