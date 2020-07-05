K.R. Hospital likely to suspend afternoon OPD services

July 5, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The services of the Out Patient Department (OPD) at the K.R. Hospital are likely to be suspended in afternoons as a precautionary measure following increase in number of COVID-19 positive cases in Mysuru and the fear of the deadly virus spreading fast.

The OPD functions from 9 am to 1 pm and again from 2 pm to 4 pm where about 100 to 1,500 patients from various places come for their health check-ups daily and only those who require emergency medical attention and surgeries are admitted as in-patients at the hospital.

But there is a fear of the virus spreading, as a large number of patients crowd the hospital. In case, a doctor or a staff tests positive for COVID-19, the entire K.R. Hospital would be sealed down, expressed K.R. Hospital officials.

Dr. Nanjaraj, Dean and Director of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI), speaking to SOM this morning, said that the hospital authorities have brought the matter to the notice of DC Abhiram G. Sankar and added that the DC would take a call in this regard in two to three days.

During the DC’s visit yesterday, senior officials of the Hospital apprised him that 1,050 bed Hospital has various Departments and Wards such as General Medicine, Surgery, Orthopaedic, ENT, Dermatology, Neurology, Nephrology, Microbiology, Radiology, Ophthalmology and Psychiatry Department and Operation Theatres, Emergency Ward, OPD-IPD blocks, Surgical Division (Stone Building), Blood Bank, Pharmacy, X-Ray, Scanning, Police Out-Post, Kitchen and Special Wards where more than 2,000 people including patients and their attenders move around.

Meanwhile, the DC said that a majority of K.R. Hospital doctors, para-medical and house-keeping staff have been deployed to COVID Hospital which has resulted in problems being faced by patients coming to K.R. Hospital. He (DC) further said that a decision to temporarily suspend the afternoon OPD services to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at K.R. Hospital would be taken after holding discussions.

The DC further said that as it is difficult to control the crowd and also maintain social distancing, the hospital officials had informed him to temporarily suspend the OPD services from 2 pm to 4 pm and added that before issuing an order, the public should be made known through announcements by asking the general patients to visit their nearby Primary or Community Health Centres for health check-up and it is only then the afternoon OPD services could be suspended.