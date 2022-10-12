Shatabdi: Some suggestions

October 12, 2022

Sir,

I travelled by the Shatabdi train on Oct. 6 from Mysuru to Bengaluru. On arrival at Bengaluru Station, I was surprised to see passengers travelling to Chennai trying to board the train even before passengers from Mysuru could disembark. There was chaos which could have been easily avoided.

Here are a few suggestions to the Railways:

1. The departure of the train from Bengaluru should depend upon the traffic and not by timing alone. This could be monitored on CCTV cameras by the controller. Moreso when there is an increase in traffic.

2. The door to the train compartment is spring operated. Passengers find it difficult to keep it open as it requires fair amount of strength. Especially, for seniors and families with children. This slows down disembarking of passengers at the Bengaluru Station. Doors should be electronically operated.

3. There are two doors for every bogey. One should be for entry and the other for exit. This will regulate the entry and exit of passengers at the destination stations.

4. Drinking water bottles are distributed to all passengers whether or not one requires. Why not give only to those who ask for it. Or serve in water cups by the attendant like in airplanes? By so doing, one can reduce close to five thousand plastic bottles entering the ecosystem on every trip of Shatabdi train every day.

5. My co-passenger in the train was eating peanuts and dropping the shell on to the floor. I realised that there was no other place to throw. An inexpensive paper bag provided to every seat can reduce trash from being thrown and improve cleanliness.

6. If there are more Shatabdi kind of trains, operate between Bengaluru and Mysuru. It will considerably reduce vehicular traffic on roads thereby reducing atmospheric pollution.

There are simple solutions to many problems if only the authorities continuously pay attention to improving system efficiency. Or encourage passengers to give a feedback for improvement.

– Ashvini Ranjan, Jayalakshmipuram, 7.10.2022

