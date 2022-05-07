Shivamogga Gaur Safari to host 21 Indian Gaurs from Mysuru Zoo

May 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Over 21 Indian Gaurs will be shifted from Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo) to the Tyavarekoppa Tiger and Lion Safari in Shivamogga to launch the country’s first Indian Gaur Safari. The process of shifting the Indian Gaurs is on, informed Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Chairman L.R. Mahadevaswamy.

He was chairing the 151st board meeting of ZAK at the Tyavarekoppa Zoo in Shivamogga recently. The 75-acre Gaur Safari will be unique in India and the works on constructing the safari premises have been completed. For the safari, a special corridor where people can see the Indian Gaurs from a close range has been created with fencing, he informed.

The State Government has released Rs. 10 crore for the safari and wildlife enthusiasts who come to Tyavarekoppa for Lion and Tiger Safari can also go for Indian Gaur Safari. Discussions are on to transport the 21 Indian Gaurs from the Mysuru Zoo to Shivamogga in a safe manner, he said and added that as the climatic conditions of Mysuru and Shivamogga are somewhat similar, the animals will not turn aggressive and would acclimatise to the new climate.

At present, there are over 38 Indian Gaurs at the Mysuru Zoo and the proposal to shift 21 of them to Shivamogga is before the Central Zoo Authority. Indian Gaur is a major prey species and is a Schedule 1 animal. In the past, the Mysuru Zoo has safely shifted many animals including giraffes and elephants.

Rs. 17.49 crore deficit

The ZAK board meeting took stock of the 2022-2023 budget. A budget of Rs. 114.62 crore is needed to maintain all the Zoos of Karnataka that come under ZAK. A revenue of Rs. 23.92 crore is expected through entry ticket collection and Rs. 23.26 crore income is expected from other sources. A deficit of Rs. 17.49 crore can be fulfilled if the State Government fulfils the gap, the meeting observed.

The State Government had sanctioned Rs. 5 crore in the 2020-2021 budget and that has been used to construct premises and enclosures for tigers, lions and leopards at Tyavarekoppa Zoo. Also, a 2 lakh litre water tank has been constructed and a pipeline extending up to 5.50 km has been laid, Mahadevaswamy added.

Principal Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Vijay Kumar Gogi, Principal Secretary-Forests Sanjay Bijoor, ZAK Member-Secretary B.P. Ravi, Finance Officer D.S. Vatsala, ZAK members Gokul Govardhan, Jyothi Rechanna and all the Zoo Executive Directors were present.