Shivamogga Yodhas crowned champions

July 13, 2026

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20

Luvnith Sisodia’s brilliant 87 and K.V. Aneesh’s late cameo seal maiden Maharaja Trophy title

Bengaluru, July 13 – Shivamogga Yodhas clinched their maiden Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 title after defeating Bengaluru Blasters by four wickets in a thrilling final at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here, yesterday.

Chasing 186 for victory, skipper Luvnith Sisodia produced a match-winning 87 off 45 deliveries before K.V. Aneesh unbeaten 38 off just 19 balls guided the Yodhas home with two balls to spare. Samit Dravid starred for the Blasters with an all-round performance, claiming 4-36 after contributing 37 with the bat.

Batting first after winning the toss, Bengaluru Blasters made an aggressive start through Bhuvan Mohan Raju (23) before Abhilash Shetty provided the breakthrough by dismissing Raju. Yashovardhan Parantap then struck in his opening over, removing Patil (11) and running out Krishnan Shrijith (0) to leave the Blasters at 36-3 inside four overs. Captain Shubhang Hegde (31) and Samit Dravid (37) steadied the innings with a 56-run partnership for the fourth wicket, but Shivamogga continued to chip away with regular wickets to reduce the Blasters to 127/6 in the 17th over.

The momentum, however, swung dramatically in the closing overs. Wahid Faizan Khan blasted 29 off just eight deliveries, striking two fours and three sixes, before Rohan Naveen unleashed four consecutive sixes in the final over to finish unbeaten on 25 from only eight balls. Their late assault helped the Blasters plunder 75 runs from the last five overs and post a formidable 185/8.

The Yodhas made a confident start to the chase with Sisodia taking the attack to the Blasters bowlers from the outset. The left-hander struck nine fours and four sixes in a sublime 45-ball 87, adding 68 runs with M.G. Naveen before sharing a rapid 53-run stand in 22 balls with K.V. Aneesh that swung the final decisively in Shivamogga’s favour. Sisodia fell in the 16th over with 38 runs still required, but Aneesh maintained the momentum. The right-hander smashed four sixes in his unbeaten 38 off 19 to steer the Yodhas to the target with two deliveries remaining and spark celebrations as the franchise lifted its first Maharaja Trophy title.

Brief Scores: Bengaluru Blasters 185/8 in 20 overs (Samit Dravid 37, Shubhang Hegde 31, Wahid Faizan Khan 29, Rohan Naveen 25 not out; Dhanush Gowda 2-38) lost to Shivamogga Yodhas 186/6 in 19.4 overs (Luvnith Sisodia 87, K.V. Aneesh 38, M.G. Naveen 24; amit Dravid 4-36).

End of Season Awards

Player of the Tournament-Luvnith Sisodia

Best Batter of the Tournament-Luvnith Sisodia (465 runs)

Best Bowler of the Tournament-Abhilash Shetty

Catch of the Tournament-Nikin Jose

Super Sixes of the Tournament-L.R. Chethan (25 sixes)

Fair Play Award of the Tournament-Karun Nair

Emerging Player of the Tournament-Arbind Rai

Cycle Pure Agarbathi Trusted Player of the Tournament-Shubhang Hegde

Runner-up-Bengaluru Blasters

2nd Runner-up-Coastal Kings Mangaluru

3rd Runner-up-Mysore Warriors