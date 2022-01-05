Siddu regrets lack of intellectuality despite growth in education

January 5, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Regretting that intellectualism among the population is declining despite the steady growth in the number of people getting educated, Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah bemoaned that the educated are turning to nepotism and casteism.

He was speaking at former Gulbarga University Vice-Chancellor Prof. S.R. Niranjana felicitation programme at Senate Bhavan in Manasagangothri on Hunsur Road here on Monday.

Pointing out though literacy rate which stood at 18 percent when the country got independence has since then risen to 80 percent, Siddharamaiah said human values are on a decline and it is high time for an introspection in this regard.

Wondering what kind of transformation can be brought about if even the highly educated promote casteism, Siddharamaiah said that this is a big challenge in the current times. Lamenting that the ideals of Buddha, Basavanna and such other philosophers are yet to be realised in the society even after centuries, he stressed on the need for carrying out an introspection to study the reasons for it.

Holding historical injustice as the cause for social, economical and political inequality that is prevalent in the country, he said that the deprivation of education for the depressed and marginalised sections is responsible for the sorry state of affairs that is haunting the society.

Former Osmania University, Hyderabad, Vice-Chancellor Prof. C. Manoharachari delivered the felicitation address.

Prof. S.R. Niranjana, a former faculty of University of Mysore and former Vice-Chancellor of Gulbarga University, is serving as Distinguished Professor (Lifetime) of University of Mysore (UoM) and as ‘Basic Scientific Research Faculty Fellow’ of UGC.

Prof. S.R. Niranjana and his wife G.S. Vani were felicitated. Besides, Rathnamma Ramachandra, mother of Prof. S.R. Niranjana, too was honoured at the behest of Suttur Mutt Seer.

Also, ‘Niranjana Oovacha’, a collection of speeches of Prof. S.R. Niranjana and ‘Gnanagange Odalu’, a book on the achievements of Prof. S.R. Niranjana when he served as Gulbarga University VC, were released on the occasion.

Suttur Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the occasion. UoM VC Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, former UoM and KSOU VC Prof. K.S. Rangappa, who is also Prof. S.R. Niranjana Felicitation Committee Hon. President and others were present.