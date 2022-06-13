Siddu takes a break to watch ‘Kurukshetra’ drama
June 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Taking a break from his busy schedule, former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah watched a mythological play enacted by advocates in Mysuru on Saturday evening at Kalamandira. He came to Mysuru to watch the play ‘Kurukshetra’ — from political ‘Kurukshetra’ to a mythological one after the Rajya Sabha elections.

Interestingly, the staging of the play was organised by Mysore Bar Association and advocates themselves enacted various roles. After watching the play, Siddharamaiah recalled his days as an advocate where he used to watch a lot of plays.

“When I was studying in a Law College, I played the role of a doctor in a play called ‘Yamadharmarayana Sannidhi’ but I did not become a doctor in real life. Instead after being an advocate, I plunged into politics,” he said.

The late Kannada Thespian Dr. Rajkumar and Telugu Thespian N.T. Rama Rao had grown into well-known artistes because of their performances in mythological plays. “Unfortunately there is a decline in interest for mythological plays nowadays. Efforts must be made to make the plays more interesting and bring back the public interest,” he said.

He complimented the Bar Association for pursuing interest in art and culture, especially in mythological drama.

Siddharamaiah, who came to Kalamandira from Bengaluru, enjoyed the play staged by the advocates, who donned the roles of Arjuna, Bheema and Draupadi.

Later, the former CM was felicitated. Though the advocates insisted that Siddharamaiah address the gathering, he refused and just focussed on watching the play. Siddharamaiah was accompanied by former Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, MLC D. Thimmaiah, former MLAs M.K Somashekar and Vasu, Congress leader Harish Gowda and Bar Association Vice-President Puttasiddegowda.

