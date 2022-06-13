National Herald money laundering case: Rahul Gandhi reaches ED Office after protest march

June 13, 2022

New Delhi: Following a huge protest by the Congress on the streets of Delhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi reached the Office of Enforcement Directorate (ED) this noon for questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.

Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, headed towards the ED Office amid party workers’ slogans against the Central Government.

The Congress march made it through two points of barricading, but was stopped at the third point where Delhi Police had deployed heavy force to halt the protest rally. At that point, Priyanka Gandhi turned back with the Congress leaders while Rahul Gandhi and his counsel proceeded for the questioning.

The Congress leaders then sat on the streets and continued their protest. Later, top Congress leaders were detained, put in buses and taken away from the spot.

Earlier, the top Congress leaders, who reached the party headquarters in Delhi this morning to join the protest included Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel, Digvijaya Singh, P. Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, Sachin Pilot, Mukul Wasnik, Gaurav Gogoi and Rajeev Shukla.

Police had imposed prohibitory orders near the ED Office after refusing permission for the protest march last night, citing “communal and law and order situation” and VVIP movements. The Congress leaders had urged them to reconsider the decision, but to no avail.

Sonia Gandhi too has been summoned by the Central agency in this case. She had sought more time after she tested COVID positive. The agency has now issued her a fresh summons for June 23. Last afternoon, the Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi had to be admitted to a hospital in Delhi due to COVID-related issues.

The ED’s probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private limited that owns the National Herald newspaper. The newspaper is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to be grilled about the incorporation of the Young Indian company, the operations of the National Herald and the funds transfer within the news media establishment.

The ED had recently registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court here took cognisance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Private Limited on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Dr. Subramanian Swamy in 2013.