Siddu’s Road Show in the dusk at Chamundeshwari

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, who arrived in city last evening, campaigned briskly in Chamundeshwari Constituency which went on till late in the night.

Before the campaign, the CM, addressing a public meeting at Sharadadevinagar Circle, recalled that he had contested from Chamundeshwari Constituency seven times and had won five times. He sought the co-operation of the voters to be elected again and render service. He expressed utmost confidence in Congress coming back to power.

Later, Siddharamaiah campaigned through a road show in Sharadadevinagar, Vasanthnagar, Ramakrishnanagar and Dattagalli till late in the night.

Indicating that this is his last election he would be contesting, Siddharamaiah sought the blessings of the people.

Former MLA M. Satyanarayana, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, former Mayor Pushpalatha Chikkanna, Corporator J.S. Jagadish and others participated in the road show.

Later, the CM called on the Congress activists who were allegedly injured in clashes at Naganahalli at K.R. Hospital and enquired about their health. He also assured that the attackers would be nabbed soon.