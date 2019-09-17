Siddu’s visit to Prof. Rangappa’s residence sparks rumours

September 17, 2019

Mysuru: The meeting between former CM and CLP leader Siddharamaiah and JD(S) leader Prof. K.S. Rangappa, former VC of Mysore University and KSOU, over a breakfast at latter’s residence in Bogadi here yesterday, has sparked rumours in political circles.

Prof. Rangappa, a relative of former PM and JD(S) Supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, added grist to the rumour mill by regretting the failure of the JD(S) leadership of not making use of his expertise as an Academician during the JD(S)-Congress coalition regime.

Prof. Rangappa, who had contested unsuccessfully from Chamaraja Constituency as the JD(S) candidate in the 2018 Assembly polls, is the second party leader from the district after former Minister G.T. Devegowda to publicly express disappointment with the party leadership.

Monday’s breakfast meeting between Prof. Rangappa and Siddharamaiah assumes political significance, with the two also sharing dais at a book release function in the city on Sunday. At the function, Prof. Rangappa had not only praised Siddharamaiah’s administration, but also hoped he would return as CM.

However, after Monday’s breakfast meeting at Prof. Rangappa’s residence, Siddharamaiah said, they were long-time friends and were together for a book release function on Sunday, when Prof. Rangappa invited him for a breakfast. Following the invitation, he visited Prof. Rangappa’s residence on Monday and had breakfast and there was nothing more to it, he added.

