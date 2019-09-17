Ex-Rangayana Directors condemn sacking of Repertory Heads

September 17, 2019

Mysuru: Strongly condemning the State Government’s decision to sack all four Rangayana Directors (Mysuru, Shivamogga, Dharwad and Kalaburagi) and to dissolve the Ranga Samaja, former Rangayana Directors asked the State Government to stop interfering in the affairs of Rangayana, an autonomous body.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan here yesterday, former Rangayana Mysuru Director and noted theatre personality, Prasanna, said that the Government has to explain the reason for the abrupt sacking of Rangayana Directors and the dissolution of Ranga Samaja, the decision making body of the repertories.

Questioning the action of the Government when the term of Rangayana Directors was still ten months left, he said that the Government’s action is nothing but an interference in the working of an autonomous institution like Rangayana. Stating that the term of a Rangayana Director is three years, Prasanna wondered why Bhagirathi Bai Kadam was relieved when she had ten more months left.

Terming the Government’s action as foolish, the veteran theatre personality, sympathising with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, he said that the CM may be unaware of the procedure and the Government may have acted on the ‘advice’ of officials.

Asking the Government to ‘rectify its mistake of interference’ in the interest of future Directors, Prasanna said that the Government interference will only lead to an impression that the Rangayana Head is either a ‘BJP Director or a Congress Director.’

Urging the Government to stop meddling with the affairs of autonomous institutions like Rangayana, he maintained that a Rangayana Director cannot be removed without assigning a proper reason and the Government has not given an explanation for its action.

Explaining the functioning of Ranga Samaja, Prasanna said that it is the decision-making body of the repertories and has a completely autonomous character, which should not be disturbed by the Government through interference.

Relieved Rangayana Mysuru Director Bhagirathi Bai Kadam, in her address, said that she worked with responsibility throughout while serving as Rangayana Director at Mysuru.

Asserting that theatre personalities are not affiliated to any political parties, she said that she brought Rangayana to a stage where highest number of women applied to get theatre education in Rangayana.

Expressing disappointment over her sacking when she had nearly ten months left of her tenure, she expressed pain for being removed when the Rangayana was gearing up for Navaratri Rangotsava and other significant theatre activities.

Another former Rangayana Mysuru Director H. Janardhan said that the Government, which was supposed to focus on flood relief measure, had unnecessarily interfered with the affairs of Rangayana, which has deeply pained him.

Rajendra Chenni, also a former Rangayana Director, asked the Government to immediately reconsider its decision in the better interests of an autonomous institution like Rangayana.

Accusing the Govt. of attempting to politicise Rangayana, he urged the Government not to meddle in the affairs of Rangayana, which is working towards enriching our culture and theatre.

Former Rangayana Director Prakash Garuda too addressed the press meet and asked the Government to strictly maintain Rangayana’s status as an autonomous theatre repertory.

