Total chaos reigns at DL issue campaign

September 17, 2019

Mysuru: Utter chaos prevailed at the Driving Licence (DL) and Learning Licence Registration (LLR) campaign organised by the Bharat Informal Workers Initiative (BHIWI) as part of the Bharat Vikas Diwas to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday today, at Dasara Exhibition Grounds. Thousands of hopefuls from different parts of the State had gathered trying to acquire a licence.

District Minister V. Somanna, who inaugurated the programme, said that it was due to the initiative of late Union Minister Ananth Kumar and MLA S.A. Ramdas that the Union Government removed the minimum education qualification for obtaining DL. This effort had resulted in such a huge number of people gathering at one place hoping to get the licence, he added.

One or two youths who had come, however, told Star of Mysore that they were under the impression that the DL was being given to them free of cost. But coming here the reality looked different. They said that they had filled the application form and were returning a tad disappointed.

People from as far as Ballari, Shivamogga, Chitradurga and other parts were seen gathered and trying to make sense of the chaos.

MLA L. Nagendra, Adamya Chetana Foundation Managing Trustee Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna, DCP Muthuraj, Corporator Chayadevi and others were present.

