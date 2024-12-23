Singer Vijay Prakash adds glitter to Palace Flower Show

December 23, 2024

Mysuru: The musical concert by renowned playback singer Vijay Prakash added glitter to the Palace Flower Show-2024 in Mysuru yesterday.

The programme witnessed a large audience gathering at the Mysore Palace premises, crooning and dancing to some popular and mesmerising compositions.

Vijay Prakash, who hails from the City of Palaces, rendered some of the best Kannada songs of recent times including ‘Belageddu Yaara Mukhava Naanu Nodige…’ from the movie Kirik Party, ‘Bombe Heluthaithe…’ from the movie Rajakumara, ‘Jai Ho…’ from the Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire, ‘Om Sivoham…’ from the movie Naan Kadavul, ‘Singara Siriye…’ from Kantara.

Picture shows a section of the audience enjoying the musical evening.

Later, partnering with singer Lakshmi Nagaraj, he rendered the popular duet song ‘Naguva Nayana Madhura Mauna…’ from the movie Pallavi Anupallavi starring Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor.

Earlier, singer Nikhil Parthasarathy of Vijay Prakash troupe presented a devotional song ‘Sri Jagadeeshwari Durgamatha Swagatham… Suswagatham.’

Vid. R. Raghu presenting a vocal concert at Palace premises yesterday. He is accompanied by Vid. H.S. Thandavamurthy on violin, Vid. Raghunandhan Bharghav on mridanga, Vid. Manjunath on ghata and Vid. Jagadeesh on morching.

Later, singers Shaswathi Kashyap and Shashikala Sunil presented the devotional song on Goddess Chamundeshwari ‘Olidu Baaramma Bettada Chamundi Olidu Baare…’. This was followed by the popular devotional song ‘Mahadeva Mahadeva…’.

Prior to this, Vid. R. Raghu and troupe presented ‘Geeta Gayana’ followed by dance ballet by the students of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB).

The students of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB) School, Mysuru, presenting a dance ballet at Mysore Palace premises as part of the Flower Show cultural programmes.

Today, the cultural programme, which begins at 6 pm, will feature Karnatak vocal rendition by M.D Ayush and troupe followed by ‘Laya-Lavanya’ programme by renowned mridanga Vidwan Anoor R. Ananthakrishna Sharma at 7 pm.