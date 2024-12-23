Singer Vijay Prakash adds glitter to Palace Flower Show
News

Singer Vijay Prakash adds glitter to Palace Flower Show

December 23, 2024

Mysuru: The musical concert by renowned playback singer Vijay Prakash added glitter to the Palace Flower Show-2024 in Mysuru yesterday.

The programme witnessed a large audience gathering at the Mysore Palace premises, crooning and dancing to some popular and mesmerising compositions.

Vijay Prakash, who hails from the City of Palaces, rendered some of the best Kannada songs of recent times including ‘Belageddu Yaara Mukhava Naanu Nodige…’ from the movie Kirik Party, ‘Bombe Heluthaithe…’ from the movie Rajakumara, ‘Jai Ho…’ from the Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire, ‘Om Sivoham…’ from the movie Naan Kadavul, ‘Singara Siriye…’ from Kantara.

Picture shows a section of the audience enjoying the musical evening.

Later, partnering with singer Lakshmi Nagaraj, he rendered the popular duet song ‘Naguva Nayana Madhura Mauna…’ from the movie Pallavi Anupallavi starring Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor.

Earlier, singer Nikhil Parthasarathy of Vijay Prakash troupe presented a devotional song ‘Sri Jagadeeshwari Durgamatha Swagatham… Suswagatham.’

Vid. R. Raghu presenting a vocal concert at Palace premises yesterday. He is accompanied by Vid. H.S. Thandavamurthy on violin, Vid. Raghunandhan Bharghav on mridanga, Vid. Manjunath on ghata and Vid. Jagadeesh on morching.

Later, singers Shaswathi Kashyap and Shashikala Sunil presented the devotional song on Goddess Chamundeshwari ‘Olidu Baaramma Bettada Chamundi Olidu Baare…’. This was followed by the popular devotional song ‘Mahadeva Mahadeva…’.

Prior to this, Vid. R. Raghu and troupe presented ‘Geeta Gayana’ followed by dance ballet by the students of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB).

The students of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB) School, Mysuru, presenting a dance ballet at Mysore Palace premises as part of the Flower Show cultural programmes.

Today, the cultural programme, which begins at 6 pm, will feature Karnatak vocal rendition by M.D Ayush and troupe followed by ‘Laya-Lavanya’ programme by renowned mridanga Vidwan Anoor R. Ananthakrishna Sharma at 7 pm.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching