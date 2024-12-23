‘Lush green Vidyashala campus shaped future of students’

December 23, 2024

Alumnus & Raichur MP G. Kumar Naik at the valedictory of three-day Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Old Boys’ Association of RK Vidyashala

Mysuru: Raichur MP G. Kumar Naik praised the transformative green environment of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram and the Vidyashala, emphasising its role in shaping students’ futures.

Speaking at the valedictory of the three-day Golden Jubilee Celebrations and Annual General Meeting of Old Boys’ Association at Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala (SRKVS) in Yadavagiri yesterday, Naik, who is also the alumnus of the Vidyashala (Batch: 1976-79), highlighted how the values of love, fraternity and empathy instilled at the institution have guided many towards success.

Reflecting on the 1970s and 1980s, Naik noted that students learned to harmoniously integrate with the community. “Inclusiveness is the essence of Sri Ramakrishna’s philosophy. His teachings of harmony have shaped the Ashram and school to embrace all cultures,” he said.

Alumni of Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala presenting musical programme at the Vidyashala premises yesterday.

He also admired the campus transformation over the years. “The Swamiji of our time planted trees with our participation. Today’s lush greenery stands as a testament to his vision. Good intentions always yield success,” he remarked.

Naik acknowledged the technological prowess and opportunities available to today’s students but underscored that culture, tradition and values remain vital for shaping a better future. “Ramakrishna Vidyashala continues to excel in imparting these essential lessons,” he added.

The event featured group singing and instrumental performances by alumni and staff. Alumni Krishna Shantakumar, G.K. Pramod, and Dr. Sanjeev Gupta shared cherished memories and insights on the institution’s future.

Swami Muktidanandaji, Adhyaksha of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru, Swami Yukteshanandaji, Correspondent, SRKVS, T.K. Chandrasekhar, Principal, SRKVS and Parthasarathy, Vice-President, Old Boys’ Association, were present on the dais. The celebrations concluded with various cultural programmes.

