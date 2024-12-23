KSRTC clarifies on bus services stopped during COVID-19

December 23, 2024

Mysuru: Following the publication of a ‘Voice of the Reader’ titled ‘Resume city bus services stopped during COVID-19’ in Star of Mysore dated Oct. 30, the Mysuru City Division of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has clarified as follows:

Currently, in the Mysuru City Division’s urban transportation units, 388 routes (5,133 trips) are being operated daily by 438 vehicles without any cancellations in Mysuru city and its outskirts.

Following public demand, route 10E, which was operating from J.P. Nagar to L&T via Chamundipuram, Ramaswamy Circle and Dasappa Circle, is now being operated as route 10C from J.P. Nagar to L&T via Chamundipuram, V.V. Market, City Bus Stand and K.R. Hospital.

Due to low passenger volume, route 11R, which operated from J.P. Nagar to the City Bus Stand via Chamundipuram, Ramaswamy Circle and K.R. Hospital, has been reduced in frequency.

Most passengers and students travel to various areas of the city via the City Bus Stand, resulting in a lack of passengers for route 11R.

Route 11RG from the City Bus Stand to Gurur via Ramanuja Road, St. Thomas School, J.P. Nagar, Vittala Dhama and Ring Road, operates 12 single trips. Route 62RG does not exist in the Division’s sample-4.

Routes 15A and 15 of the Bannimantap Depot, are not currently in operation.

Route 11C operates from the City Bus Stand to Gurur.

For the convenience of the public, route number 72 is currently operational from BEML Nagar to Jayadeva Hospital.

Additionally, from J.P. Nagar to the City Bus Stand and various layouts within the city, a total of 146 single trips are currently in operation from 5 am to 9.35 pm.

The arrival/departure information of the vehicles is displayed on Intelligent Transport System (ITS) boards.