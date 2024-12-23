‘Mangalore Port best transport option for Mysuru businessmen’

December 23, 2024

NMPT Chairman appeals to exporters in Mysuru to make best use of facilities

Mysuru: Dr. Venkataramana Akkaraju, Chairman of the New Mangalore Port Authority (formerly New Mangalore Port Trust-NMPT), has affirmed that Mangalore Port is the most suitable, transparent and cost-effective sea freight route for importers and exporters in the Mysuru region.

Speaking at a business meeting organised in collaboration with NMPT and the Mysuru Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) at a private hotel in the city recently, Dr. Akkaraju highlighted the Port’s profitable growth and increasing competitiveness.

“Mangalore Port is thriving and operating profitably, competing successfully with other ports in exporting goods from the State. Entrepreneurs from the Mysuru region must seize this opportunity to transport their goods at lower tax costs,” he urged.

Dr. Akkaraju shared impressive figures to underline the Port’s progress. “Five years ago, the Port posted a profit of Rs. 111 crore, and in the current fiscal year, we achieved Rs. 450 crore. We are targeting Rs. 550 crore next year, which reflects our strides in cargo transportation,” he said.

Clean operations

Known for its clean operations and 100 percent solar energy use, Mangalore Port offers digitised services that eliminate the need for intermediaries, enabling exporters to transport goods seamlessly.

Dr. Akkaraju added that the Port maintains strong relationships with local administration and other ports nationwide while providing lower tax rates, international-quality services and safety standards.

“Mysuru is not just a tourism hub but is emerging as a software centre. Local entrepreneurs must take full advantage of the New Mangalore Port,” he emphasised.

MCCI President K.B. Lingaraju noted that Mangalore Port is Karnataka’s only port, with over 156 entrepreneurs from Mysuru and Nanjangud using it for exports. The meeting, he said, was designed to benefit local businesses, urging them to leverage the Port’s facilities.

While acknowledging current issues with road connectivity between Mysuru and Mangaluru, Lingaraju expressed confidence that the situation would improve within five to six months.

“In the meantime, goods are already being transported by trains and exporting products to Europe and Arab countries via Mangalore Port remains highly cost-effective,” he added.

District Industries Centre Joint Director Shivalingaiah assured full cooperation to Mysuru’s entrepreneurs keen on exporting through NMPT. NMPT Assistant Director Shanta, Survey Officer K. Padmanabha and other officials were present.