Govt. land worth Rs. 25 crore reclaimed at Kergalli

December 23, 2024

Mysuru: Continuing its crackdown on encroachment of Government lands, the Mysuru Taluk Administration undertook a major operation on Friday, reclaiming 5 acres and 20 guntas of prime land in Kergalli. The reclaimed property, valued at approximately Rs. 25 crore, had been illegally occupied by individuals.

Acting on an order from the Deputy Commissioner’s Court, Tahsildar Mahesh Kumar led the operation to clear the encroachment on Government land under Kergalli Survey No. 60 in Jayapura Hobli. The land had reportedly been taken over by Joolegowda and Javaregowda of the village, who had created forged documents to claim ownership and obtained the Khata through illegal means.

The matter came to light following complaints of encroachment, leading to a detailed inquiry by the DC Court. After examining the evidence, the Court confirmed the land as Government property and ordered its immediate evacuation.

The four-hour operation was conducted under tight Police security, with the assistance of officials including Assistant Director of Land Records Chikkanna, Deputy Tahsildar K.S. Kuberappa, Revenue Inspector C.V. Lohith, Village Development Officer Amaresh and Land Surveyor Ravikumar.

This operation marks one of the largest anti-encroachment drives in the region in recent times, highlighting the administration’s commitment to safeguarding public property.