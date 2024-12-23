MP Yaduveer flags off tribal awareness car rally
News

MP Yaduveer flags off tribal awareness car rally

December 23, 2024

Mysuru:  Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar flagged off a tribal and nomadic tribes awareness rally in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the North Gate of Mysore Palace in city this morning.

The rally, organised by the Overland Association, is the first-of-its kind in South India. The event, involving several cars, aims to organise and educate tribal and nomadic communities across the country while spreading awareness about the importance of nature conservation, forest protection and the need for regular  medical check-ups.

Additionally, the rally seeks to inform communities about Government schemes, plans, and programmes for their welfare  and upliftment.

The rally left for Virajpet in Kodagu district and will cover several other tribal-dominated districts in Southern States until Dec. 30. During the rally, the organisers will distribute blankets, bedsheets, books for children, and other  essential items.

Speaking after flagging off the rally, Yaduveer praised the organisers for their efforts in creating awareness about nature conservation and extended his wishes for the  rally’s success.

Regarding the Congress party’s recent agitation against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his purported remarks against Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Yaduveer asserted that the Congress had distorted Shah’s statement in the recently held Parliament session.

He accused the Congress of routinely doctoring or distorting the statements of its political opponents and highlighted the party’s historical treatment of Dr. Ambedkar, claiming that the people would teach the Congress a fitting lesson for its false campaigns.

Commenting on the arrest of MLC C.T. Ravi over his alleged derogatory comments on Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Yaduveer condemned the arrest and the subsequent incidents, labelling them as reflective of the Congress Government’s culture. He assured that the BJP would stand solidly behind Ravi and provide him with all necessary legal support.

Overland Association Kodagu Coordinator C.A. Cariappa, Vice-President Satyajit, Secretary Raveen, Organiser Rohit, and others were present.

