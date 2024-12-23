‘Movement necessary for saving Kannada amidst advancing Science and Technology’

December 23, 2024

3-day Kannada Sahitya Sammelana concludes with valedictory address by Union Minister and Mandya MP H.D. Kumaraswamy

Mandya: The three-day 87th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana concluded at the Sugar town Mandya yesterday.

Delivering the valedictory address, Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is the Mandya MP, said that a movement is necessary for saving Kannada language amidst rapid advances in Science and Technology.

Pointing out that litterateurs have shared their mind and knowledge for promotion of Kannada during the Literary Meet, Kumaraswamy said he supports the writers who are advocating the two-language formula instead of the three-language formula.

“Mandya district has taken the lead in saving and promoting Kannada in its purest form in the State. The people of Mandya have given a tumultuous response to the literary convention. Mandya also holds key for taking Kannada forward and the parents and teachers have great responsibility in taking Kannada forward,” he said adding that the support of every individual is vital for the growth of Kannada.

Wondering who else will promote Kannada if we, as Kannadigas, fail to encourage the use of Kannada at all levels, the Union Minister recalled that it was he who first started Kannada Public Schools when he served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Asserting that he would do everything possible as a Union Minister, he outlined his plans for the growth of Mandya and creation of jobs by setting up or revival of industries.

Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Dr. Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, in his address, said that language has played a developmental role in Universal History.

Highlighting that it is language that differentiates between human beings and other living beings, he said it is Kannada which has given us pride and as such we should never forget Kannada.

The Seer also recalled the contributions of great poets like Kuvempu, DVG, Shivaram Karanth among others.

Sammelana President Dr. Go. Ru. Channabasappa, in his valedictory address, called for promotion of Kannada at all levels and for unity among Kannadigas.

Next Sammelana at Ballari

At the valedictory, Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Dr. Mahesh Joshi announced that the next Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana would be held at Ballari in 2025.

Stating that this decision was taken at the meeting of representatives of District Kannada Sahitya Parishats held earlier on Sunday morning, Dr. Joshi said that Ballari would be hosting the event after over 6 decades.

Chikkamagalur and New Delhi were also considered as venues, but ultimately Ballari was selected for the Kannada Literary Meet, he added.

Mandya Sammelana passes five resolutions

CAPTION: 87th Kannada Literary Meet President Dr. Go. Ru. Channabasappa flanked by AKKA Chairman Amarnath Gowda and Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Dr. Mahesh Joshi releasing a handbook titled Vishwa Kannada Kootagala Kaipidi at Mandya.

The three-day Kannada Sahitya Sammelana at Mandya adopted five resolutions:

1. Immediate implementation of all clauses, sub-clauses and provisions under the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act-2022.

2. Provision of basic infrastructure including buildings, libraries and play grounds in all Government Kannada Schools of the State.

3. The Government should effectively handle the cases pending in Courts regarding Kannada language and jobs for Kannadigas. Also, the Government should take immediate measures for implementation of Sarojini Mahishi Report on jobs for Kannadigas.

4. The Government should organise the proposed Vishwa Kannada Sammelana at Davanagere at the earliest, in association with Kannada Sahitya Parishat.

5. The Government should announce the name of next ‘Rashtrakavi’ at the earliest.

A resolution was also passed thanking all the office-bearers, officials and others who worked for the grand success of the Sammelana.

Tumakuru Siddaganga Mutt Seer Siddalinga Swamiji, Chikkamagalur Gowrigadde Mutt Seer Vinay Guruji, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, immediate past President of Kannada Sahitya Sammelana Prof.Doddarangegowda, veteran litterateur Dr. C.P. Krishnakumar (CPK), Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Dr. Mahesh Joshi, Mandya District In-charge Minister Cheluvarayaswamy, Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara, ZP CEO Shaikh Tanveer Asif and several other officials and legislators were present.