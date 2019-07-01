Six doctors honoured with ‘Vaidya Vibhushana’ Award

Mysuru: “The hands that treat people is better than the hands that pray as the former’s is a unique and noble profession where sometimes even just soothing and encouraging words can cure a patient,” said CFTRI Director Dr. K.S.M.S. Raghavarao.

He was speaking after inaugurating the National Doctor’s Day celebrations organised by Anveshana Seva Trust at the Institution of Engineers, JLB Road here this morning and said a doctor’s profession directly deals with the public. In spite of the selfless service the doctors render, it is considered a thankless and risky job. This is true especially now-a-days, as doctors are being treated harshly by the public and sometimes, they have to even fear for their lives, he added.

University of Mysore Vice- Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar felicitated six doctors with Vaidya Vibhushana Award and said that both teachers and doctors are very essential for the society. However, the difference is, if a teacher is absent for a day, then it would not affect as much as the doctor’s absence, as the very life of a person depend on the doctor.

Recalling the contributions of Dr. B.C. Roy in whose memory the Doctor’s Day is celebrated, he said that the doctor’s job is a sacred one and with the introduction of technology, the profession had seen a lot of improvement.

Six doctors — Dr. Damayanthi Urs (Gynaecologist), Dr. H. Raghavendra Shetty (Anaesthesiologist), Dr. Prasad (Sr. Surgeon), Dr. L. Ravi (District RPH Officer), Dr. Sarveshraje Urs (Hunsur General Hospital) and Dr. N. Nalini (Government Ayurveda College) — were presented Vaidya Vibhushana Awards.

Replying to the felicitation on behalf of the awardees, Dr. Damayanthi said that Dr. B.C. Roy had a lot of concern for the patients, Government and society. He was active in many fields including politics and while serving as Chief Minister of West Bengal for 14 years, he continued to treat the patients and thus earned everyone’s respect. She also paid her respects to the teachers who had taught her in College.

Anveshana Seva Trust President Dr. M.G.R. Urs, Health and Family Welfare Department former Director Dr. D. Thimmaiah, H.D. Kote Ursu Sangha President Lingaraje Urs, Anveshana Seva Trust Founder Hon. Secretary Amarnath Raje Urs, students and others were present.

Lions Shelter at K.R. Hospital

Meanwhile, Lions International too celebrated Doctor’s Day in the city. They began the day with Lions District Governor Nagaraj V. Bairy flagging of Swachh Arivu Jatha at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple. The jatha to create awareness about cleanliness, passed through K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road and reached K.R. Hospital where the Lions Shelter was inaugurated.

A few doctors were honoured, saplings were planted and a blood donation camp was held.

Mysore Medical College and Research Institute Principal Dr. Dakshayani, K.R. Hospital Superintendent Dr. Nanjundaswamy, Past Lions District Governor Dr. Prabhamandal, Lions Regional Director P. Ramesh and others were present on the occasion.